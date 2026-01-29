Uttarakhand bags top aviation award at Wings India 2026

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has been crowned the “Best State for Promotion of Aviation Ecosystem” at the prestigious Wings India 2026 international aviation conference and exhibition. The honour recognises the state government’s proactive policy initiatives, administrative coordination and sustained efforts to strengthen its aviation infrastructure.

The award was presented during a high-profile ceremony at Begumpet Airport by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Sameer Kumar Sinha.

The state was represented by a senior delegation comprising Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) Secretary Sachin Kurve, Chief Executive Officer Ashish Chauhan, Additional Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Singh Tolia and Head of Operations Captain Amit Sharma.

Wings India 2026 is the country’s premier aviation platform, bringing together global policymakers, industry experts and investors. The national recognition is expected to open new avenues for investment and infrastructure development in the Himalayan state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the achievement as a milestone in the state’s connectivity goals. “This award is a testament to our comprehensive aviation policy and our commitment to strengthening air connectivity across the state. Connecting mountainous and remote regions has remained our priority, which has not only boosted tourism but also led to significant improvements in disaster management and healthcare services,” Dhami said.

The Chief Minister added that the expansion of air services and the successful implementation of the UDAN scheme, with support from the central government, are rapidly establishing Uttarakhand as an emerging aviation hub.

The recognition underlines Uttarakhand’s transformation from a difficult-to-access terrain into a state increasingly connected by a modernising network of heliports and airports, supporting both economic growth and emergency resilience.