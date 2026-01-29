Wangchuk denies in SC allegation of stating 'will overthrow government like Arab spring'

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is under detention in Jodhpur Central Jail, denied in the Supreme Court on Thursday allegations that he made a statement to overthrow the government like Arab Spring, emphasising that he has the democratic right to criticise and protest.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo, submitted before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale that police have relied on a selective video to mislead the detaining authority.

"Look at the video. What he says (according to the police) is if the government of India will not give statehood, he will overthrow the government like the Arab Spring.

"He does not say so. I will give the transcription (of the video)," Sibal told the bench.

The Arab Spring is a series of anti-government protests, uprisings and armed rebellions that spread across the Middle East and North Africa around 2010 and 2018.

Sibal also refuted that Wangchuk had said in one interview that the people of Ladakh would not help the Indian Army during war if the government did not help.

"False, that is the problem with this case. They have misled the detaining authority. I have a link to the video itself where he is praising the government and the prime minister; the video makes specific reference to peaceful protest...

"Somebody told him (Wangchuk) Kargil wants to merge with Kashmir. He said, 'Fine, if they want to join, they can join.' There's nothing relating to a plebiscite," Sibal said.