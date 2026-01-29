Woman gang-raped after being offered lift in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur; one accused arrested

DEHRADUN: A young woman employed at a manufacturing firm in the SIDCUL industrial area of Udham Singh Nagar’s Rudrapur was allegedly gang-raped by two men who lured her into their car on the pretext of offering her a lift.

The incident, which took place in broad daylight, sparked outrage in the district and led to the arrest of one suspect on Tuesday.

The victim, a resident of Rudrapur, was on her way to work on Monday morning. While waiting for transport in the Transit Camp area, she was approached by two men in a car who offered to drop her at her workplace. Trusting them, the woman boarded the vehicle.

According to the police complaint, the accused instead drove the car to a secluded spot and allegedly took turns raping her inside the vehicle. After the assault, the perpetrators abandoned the victim on a deserted stretch of road and fled.

The survivor managed to reach the Transit Camp police station, where she narrated the ordeal. Based on her statement, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang rape and criminal intimidation.