91-year-old Mahadalit woman cremated on road after access to cremation ground blocked in Bihar

Patna: In a shocking incident, a 91-year-old Mahadalit woman was cremated in the middle of a road in Bihar’s Vaishali district after her family was prevented from reaching the cremation ground due to encroachment on the access path.
Sources said the relatives were forced to perform the last rites on the road after some people had encroached on the land leading to the cremation ground.
The encroachers stopped the family from proceeding with the funeral, leaving them with no option but to light the pyre at a road intersection.
The incident occurred at Sondho Andhari Gachhi Chowk under Goroul police station limits in Vaishali district late on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Jhapi Devi, a resident of Sondho Vasudev village.
According to the family, when they were taking Jhapi Devi’s body to the crematorium, they were unable to proceed as the path leading to it had been encroached upon.
It was alleged that local shopkeepers had been encroaching on the route for a long time. When the family attempted to move forward with the body, the shopkeepers stopped them.
Despite repeated attempts to find a way through, the family was unable to reach the cremation ground. Eventually, they lit the pyre and performed the last rites at the road intersection.
Upon receiving information, a police team from Goroul police station reached the spot but remained mute spectators for hours.
Local residents claimed that the path to the cremation ground had been blocked for a long time, causing persistent difficulties for villagers.
Despite repeated complaints, the administration had failed to take any concrete action, residents said.
News of the incident spread quickly, drawing people from nearby villages to the site. They raised objections over the cremation being carried out on the road.
Taking serious note of the incident, Vaishali district magistrate Varsha Singh constituted a committee comprising the sub-divisional officer of Mahua, the deputy superintendent of police, and the block development officer of Goraul to inquire into the matter. It was stated that strict action would be taken against those found guilty after the investigation.
Meanwhile, on the directive of the district magistrate, the payment of salaries of the block development officer, circle officer and station house officer of Goroul has been withheld.
A probe has been ordered into the incident by the district administration, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry.
“This is a serious incident. The district administration has taken serious note of the matter and ordered an inquiry. Further action will be taken after receiving the report,” the district magistrate told the media.