91-year-old Mahadalit woman cremated on road after access to cremation ground blocked in Bihar

Patna: In a shocking incident, a 91-year-old Mahadalit woman was cremated in the middle of a road in Bihar’s Vaishali district after her family was prevented from reaching the cremation ground due to encroachment on the access path.

Sources said the relatives were forced to perform the last rites on the road after some people had encroached on the land leading to the cremation ground.

The encroachers stopped the family from proceeding with the funeral, leaving them with no option but to light the pyre at a road intersection.

The incident occurred at Sondho Andhari Gachhi Chowk under Goroul police station limits in Vaishali district late on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Jhapi Devi, a resident of Sondho Vasudev village.

According to the family, when they were taking Jhapi Devi’s body to the crematorium, they were unable to proceed as the path leading to it had been encroached upon.

It was alleged that local shopkeepers had been encroaching on the route for a long time. When the family attempted to move forward with the body, the shopkeepers stopped them.