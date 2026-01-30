Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez calls PM Modi, discusses expansion of bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a telephone call from the Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez, during which the two leaders agreed to further expand and deepen the India-Venezuela partnership across multiple sectors, including energy.

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry , the leaders discussed strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

The MEA added that both leaders also exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of close cooperation for the Global South.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch and continue their engagement to advance bilateral relations.