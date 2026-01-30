Assam’s demography changed under Congress, Modi trying to reverse trend: Amit Shah urges third term for BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that Assam’s demography underwent a drastic change during the Congress rule and said the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to reverse the trend, PTI reported.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 10th Mising Youth Festival organised by the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (All Mising Students’ Union) at Kareng Chapori as the chief guest, Shah appealed to voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections to free the state from infiltration.

“Assam’s demography totally changed during the Congress rule. The population of infiltrators rose to 64 lakh from nil, and infiltrators became a majority in seven districts,” Shah alleged, according to PTI.

He asserted that the Modi government was taking multiple steps to reverse the demographic changes and curb illegal immigration. “If you want to stop infiltration in Assam, elect the BJP government for a third term and strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Shah said, claiming that two BJP governments in the state had freed 1.26 lakh acres of land from encroachment by infiltrators.