Bibek Debroy–named award sparks controversy after family says permission was not taken

A nationalist think tank’s decision to name an ideological award after late economist Bibek Debroy has sparked controversy after his family said they were not consulted, according to a report by ThePrint.

The ReThink India Institute of Greater Noida recently announced the Bibek Debroy Bharatiya Bauddhik Parampara Samvardhan Prashasti 2025 for Anurag Sharma, managing trustee of the Infinity Foundation, for his essay critical of historian Romila Thapar in the anthology The Ten Heads of Ravana, edited by Hindutva ideologue Rajiv Malhotra and Divya Reddy.

Malhotra celebrated the award on X, writing that the institute was honouring Sharma for his “takedown” of Thapar.