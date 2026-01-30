Centre steps up legacy waste cleanup, offers extra Rs 550 per tonne to fast-track dumpsite

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has decided to extend additional financial assistance to cities to accelerate the remediation of legacy waste dump sites, in a renewed push to reclaim urban land and eliminate long-standing environmental hazards.

The enhanced support will be provided on a case-by-case basis, guided by detailed micro-planning undertaken by local urban bodies (ULBs) under the framework of the Swachh Bharat Mission–Urban (SBM-U) 2.0.

According to the ministry, the Centre has so far released Rs 4,206 crore as financial assistance for projects worth Rs 10,308 crore, benefiting 2,489 ULBs across 29 states and Union Territories.

Building on this progress, MoHUA will now provide additional funding of Rs 550 per tonne of waste to fast-track the process under the Dumpsite Remediation Acceleration Programme (DRAP). The DRAP is a focused, year-long initiative aimed at remediating 214 of the most challenging legacy waste dumpsites in the country. These sites together account for nearly 80 per cent of the remaining legacy waste. The programme targets 100 per cent remediation of these dumpsites across 200 ULBs, with a deadline of September 2026.

A key objective is not only to clear existing dumps but also to prevent the creation of new ones, while reclaiming land for productive urban use. In addition to central funding, cities have been encouraged to form partnerships with corporate entities, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and non-government organisations (NGOs). These collaborations may support financing, logistics, waste utilisation and disposal, as well as community engagement and public awareness related to remediation efforts.