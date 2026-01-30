Dehradun Diary | SOPs for Kedarnath heli operations tightened

Authorities are tightening the reins on Kedarnath helicopter operations. Following tragic crashes in Uttarkashi and Gauri Mai Khark that claimed 13 lives, the DGCA has mandated a strict “no-fly” rule before sunrise and after sunset. Challenging Himalayan terrain and erratic weather remain concerns. Under the new SOP, flight frequency in the valley will drop by 30%, and operations will halt instantly during poor visibility. Only veteran pilots with high-altitude expertise will man the cockpits. For pilgrims, safety now takes precedence over speed, ensuring the spiritual journey remains a safe passage through the treacherous peaks.

Travel allowance for ministers raised

In a significant decision, the Uttarakhand government has hiked the travel allowance for ministers by Rs 30,000 per month, effective immediately. The new allowance stands at Rs 90,000 per month, up from the previous `60,000. This move comes amid the state grappling with economic challenges. The decision was announced through a notification issued by the Council of Ministers, amending the Uttar Pradesh Minister (Travel Allowance) Rules, 1997. With this, ministers, including the Chief Minister, State Ministers, and Deputy Ministers, can now claim up to `90,000 per month for official travels within the state or country.