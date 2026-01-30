Nation

Former national kabaddi player, PT Usha’s husband V Srinivasan passes away

KOZHIKODE: Former national kabaddi player and coach V Srinivasan, the husband of Olympian, Rajya Sabha MP and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha, passed away in the early hours of Friday at his residence in Kozhikode.

Srinivasan (64), a native of Ponnani, collapsed at around 12.30 am at his home, ‘Ushas’, in Thikkodi. Despite immediate efforts to revive him, he could not be saved.

An Inspector with the Central Industrial Security Force, Srinivasan was a distinguished national level kabaddi player in his younger days. He later played a key role in the development of Indian athletics as the co founder and treasurer of the Usha School of Athletics at Balussery.

He was a constant pillar of support to PT Usha and handled the administrative and logistical operations of the academy, which has produced several international athletes.

Srinivasan is survived by his wife PT Usha and their son, Vignesh Ujjwal. He was the son of Padmini and the late Narayanan. His siblings are Girija Vallabhan of Ernakulam, Biju, a businessman from Beypore, Nandini of Kannanchery in Kozhikode, and advocate Beena of Thiruvannur.

