Gadarpur MLA Arvind Pandey demands narco test, threatens political retirement amid graft allegations

DEHRADUN: Internal tensions within the Uttarakhand BJP came to the fore on Friday as Arvind Pandey, the MLA from Gadarpur, launched a direct attack on his own government and the state police.

In a dramatic move, Pandey met with Director General of Police Deepam Seth and demanded a Narco test for himself and his detractors. In a formal letter submitted to the DGP, he alleged that recent criminal cases against his family members are part of a deep-rooted "political conspiracy." He demanded that he, his family, and the complainants all undergo Narco-analysis, Polygraph, and Handwriting tests to ensure a fair investigation.

A visibly emotional Pandey told the media after the meeting: "If even a single allegation against me or my family is proven true, I will retire from politics immediately. I demand that this entire matter be investigated by a fast-track court so the truth can be laid bare before the public."

The MLA specifically referred to an FIR (No. 18/2026) registered at the Bajpur police station on January 20, 2026. He claimed the charges were based on "fabricated facts and imaginary scenarios" meant to damage his reputation and stall his political career.

Pandey also raised questions about the police investigation into the high-profile suicide case of farmer Sukhwant Singh and called for a CBI probe. "If the farmer was lying, why were government officials implicated? And if the farmer was telling the truth, why are the real culprits still evading the grip of the law?" he asked.

The controversy comes amid notices issued to Pandey by the district administration over alleged illegal constructions, which are reportedly backed by court orders.

Rumors had suggested that senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, MP Anil Baluni, and MLA Madan Kaushik, were set to visit Gadarpur in a show of support for Pandey. However, the visit was canceled at the last moment, highlighting a growing divide within the party.

Pandey claims he has the "secret support" of several fellow legislators, but his public challenge to the state government and police has put BJP leadership in a difficult position. With allegations of illegal mining, fraud, and land encroachment looming over him, his demand for a high-profile Narco test has created a unique legal dilemma for the Deepam Seth-led police department.