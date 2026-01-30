Human–wildlife conflict turns Uttarakhand villages into ghost settlements after deadly attacks

DEHRADUN: Deadly leopard and bear attacks are intensifying human–wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, forcing families to abandon villages and exposing the state’s failure to protect lives and livelihoods in the hills.

Following a week of terror marked by leopard and bear attacks, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued stern directives to officials, yet a sense of helplessness prevails across the state.

The death of a three-year-old girl in Barswar village, located in the Jaiharikhal block of the Lansdowne constituency, has sent shockwaves through the region. The toddler was playing in her courtyard when a leopard, lying in ambush, snatched her and dragged her into the forest. Her mutilated remains were recovered later.

A photograph of her father weeping over her body in a hospital bed went viral and ignited a fierce debate over the viability of life in the hills. Following this tragedy, Barswar now stands on the brink of becoming another “ghost village”.

The surge in attacks by leopards, tigers, elephants and bears has pushed public patience to a breaking point. Protests have erupted across various districts. In several areas, schools have been shut down, and children are only allowed to commute with an armed escort. After dusk, an “undeclared curfew” is followed in the villages, with residents barricading themselves indoors.

Experts note that the Forest Department lacks a concrete plan to mitigate the crisis. A critical shortage of official shooters has forced the administration to rely on private hunters to neutralise man-eaters.

Speaking to TNIE, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal outlined the government’s strategy. “We have proposed planting fruit-bearing trees deep within forests to ensure herbivores remain in their natural habitats. This will significantly reduce wildlife incursions into human settlements.”