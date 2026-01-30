Jeweller uses fake identity to launder money; ED restores Rs 16 crore assets to Punjab National Bank

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) restituted five attached immovable properties to Punjab National Bank (PNB) in a major money laundering case involving Ghanshyamdas Gems and Jewels and its Managing Partner, Sanjay Agarwal.

The properties, originally valued at approximately Rs 2.55 crore at the time of FIR in October 2011, now carry a market value of around Rs 16 crore.

The attached immovable properties for which restitution has been allowed by the Court include a plot and agricultural lands located in the districts of Ranga Reddy and Medak in Telangana.

The present market value of the restituted properties is Rs 16 crore.

ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI in Bangalore against Ghanshyamdas Gems & Jewels and its partners for fraudulently inducing SBI into releasing 250 kg of gold on the strength of forged bank guarantees submitted by Sanjay Agarwal, purportedly issued by PNB.