Our democracy a beacon of hope for world: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Members of Parliament to work collectively for national growth, a day after President Droupadi Murmu appealed for unity on national issues. Addressing the media at the Parliament complex ahead of the Budget Session, Modi said India’s democracy and demography were “a beacon of hope for the world”.

Outlining government’s roadmap for making India a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047, he said, “Our government believes in reform, perform and transform. The nation is moving rapidly on the Reform Express.” Referring to the President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses on Wednesday, Modi said it reflected the self-confidence of 140 crore Indians and articulated the aspirations of the people, especially the youth. “The President’s address has laid down guiding thoughts for all honourable MPs,” he said, adding that the Budget Session was a crucial one.

The PM said the country had entered a decisive 25-year phase to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047. “This is the first Budget of the second quarter of this century,” he said. He noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Budget for the ninth consecutive time, becoming the first woman finance minister to do so. Modi described it as a moment of pride in India’s parliamentary history.