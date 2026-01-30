Our democracy a beacon of hope for world: Modi
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged Members of Parliament to work collectively for national growth, a day after President Droupadi Murmu appealed for unity on national issues. Addressing the media at the Parliament complex ahead of the Budget Session, Modi said India’s democracy and demography were “a beacon of hope for the world”.
Outlining government’s roadmap for making India a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047, he said, “Our government believes in reform, perform and transform. The nation is moving rapidly on the Reform Express.” Referring to the President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses on Wednesday, Modi said it reflected the self-confidence of 140 crore Indians and articulated the aspirations of the people, especially the youth. “The President’s address has laid down guiding thoughts for all honourable MPs,” he said, adding that the Budget Session was a crucial one.
The PM said the country had entered a decisive 25-year phase to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047. “This is the first Budget of the second quarter of this century,” he said. He noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present the Budget for the ninth consecutive time, becoming the first woman finance minister to do so. Modi described it as a moment of pride in India’s parliamentary history.
Modi said a self-confident India had emerged as a ray of hope and a centre of attraction for the world. He described the FTA signed with the European Union as “the mother of all deals” aimed at aspirational youth and a self-reliant India.
Emphasising the importance of quality products and setting benchmarks in India’s manufacturing drive, he said, If we go with top-class quality, we will not only earn revenue from buyers across the EU, but we will also win their hearts.”
PM’s reply to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha on Feb 4
PM Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on February 4 during the Budget Session of Parliament. The government has allotted 18 hours in the Lok Sabha for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget Session. The discussion will be held on February 2, 3, and 4. The decision was made at a meeting of the Lok Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha will discuss the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address for 16 hours on February 2, 3, and 4. The Upper House will hold a general discussion on the Budget for 16 hours. The decision was taken at a meeting of the BAC of the Upper House.