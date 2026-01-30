Social sector paradox in survey

NEW DELHI: Economic surveys are an important source of information on India’s economy. They provide detailed data on core economic sectors and social areas such as education, health, and urbanisation.

In education, it notes that elementary school enrolment is almost universal, but learning levels remain low. National assessments show that many students in upper primary classes are unable to read simple texts or solve basic arithmetic problems.

These gaps are larger among rural children and students from marginalised communities. The survey stresses that improving foundational literacy and numeracy is the biggest challenge. Although India has about 27% of the world’s population in the relevant age group, expected years of schooling stand at only 13, lower than China, Japan, Indonesia, Germany, and the US.

According to UDISE+ 2024–25, India’s school system includes 24.69 crore students, 14.71 lakh schools, and over 1.01 crore teachers. Government schools account for 69% of schools and enrol nearly half of all students, while private schools form 26% and enrol 41%. Under the National Education Policy, the gross enrolment ratio is 41.4 at the foundational stage, 95.4 at the preparatory stage, 90.3 at the middle stage, and falls to 68.5 at the secondary stage. Net enrolment at the secondary level is only 52.2%, showing large dropouts after Grade VIII.

PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 results show a strong recovery after COVID-19, especially in Grade III. Girls perform slightly better than boys in language, while results in mathematics are similar. Rural students and students in government schools perform better in foundational learning. Mathematics proficiency increased from 42%in 2021 to 65% in 2024, while language proficiency rose from 39% to 57%.