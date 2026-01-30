Sunetra Pawar emerges as front-runner for Maharashtra’s first woman deputy CM post

Sunetra Pawar, who entered the Rajya Sabha in 2024, has in recent months begun to assume a more visible public role, attending party meetings, interacting with grassroots workers and addressing select public gatherings. Though married into the Pawar family for more than four decades, she largely stayed away from frontline politics for most of her life, focusing instead on family responsibilities and social initiatives. Her gradual political emergence has been seen by party insiders as a carefully calibrated transition rather than a sudden shift.

Leaders familiar with the discussions say her candidature is being considered not merely on the basis of lineage but also as a way to preserve organisational stability and signal continuity to the party’s core support base. They argue that her calm demeanour, familiarity with party networks and perceived acceptability across factions could help the NCP navigate a sensitive phase.

At the same time, the prospect of Sunetra Pawar becoming Deputy Chief Minister has sparked intense debate within political circles. Supporters view it as a historic opportunity to break the glass ceiling in Maharashtra’s top executive leadership, while critics have raised questions about dynastic politics and the need for broader consultations within the party.

The NCP leadership has so far refrained from making any formal announcement, maintaining that decisions will be taken collectively and at an appropriate time. However, with the state’s political landscape in flux and coalition dynamics requiring careful management, pressure is mounting on the party to present a clear roadmap.

If confirmed, Sunetra Pawar’s elevation would not only reshape the NCP’s internal power structure but also send a strong symbolic message about women’s leadership in Maharashtra’s traditionally male-dominated political arena.