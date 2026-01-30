Two Indian-origin men arrested in Surrey shooting case

CHANDIGARH: Two Indian nationals of Punjabi origin have been arrested in Canada in connection with a shooting linked to extortion.

The police stopped Harshdeep Singh (20) and Hanspreet Singh (21), who were seated in a vehicle near 129 Street and 84 Avenue, on January 26.

The police suspected they had been involved in the alleged firing in the town of Surrey in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia.

A loaded handgun was seized from the vehicle, and both were charged with multiple firearm-related offences, including occupying a vehicle with a prohibited firearm and dangerous driving, and they remain in custody.

As both are foreign nationals, Surrey Police Service has engaged the Canada Border Services Agency on the matter, stated the police.

"The action came as part of Project Assurance, an initiative in which the Surrey Police Service (SPS) proactively patrols neighbourhoods and business areas targeted by extortion and extortion-related shootings,” a statement issued by the police stated.

Beyond the 35 suspected extortion cases last year, Surrey recorded a total of 132 extortion attempts, 49 of which involved shootings.

Most of the incidents in British Columbia have targeted members of the South Asian community. In recent months, several prominent Punjabi-origin businessmen have been killed in Canada.

On January 29, British Columbia Premier David Eby had described the campaign of intimidation targeting South Asian businesses as terrorism in slow motion after meeting Prime Minister Mark Carney and other premiers.

He had urged the Canadian parliament to pass Bill C-14 on bail and sentencing reforms to tighten rules for repeat violent offenders and organised crime suspects.