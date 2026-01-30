Two Indian-origin men arrested in Surrey shooting case

CHANDIGARH: Two Indian nationals of Punjabi origin have been arrested in Canada in connection with a shooting linked to extortion.
The police stopped Harshdeep Singh (20) and Hanspreet Singh (21), who were seated in a vehicle near 129 Street and 84 Avenue, on January 26.
The police suspected they had been involved in the alleged firing in the town of Surrey in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia.
A loaded handgun was seized from the vehicle, and both were charged with multiple firearm-related offences, including occupying a vehicle with a prohibited firearm and dangerous driving, and they remain in custody.
As both are foreign nationals, Surrey Police Service has engaged the Canada Border Services Agency on the matter, stated the police.
"The action came as part of Project Assurance, an initiative in which the Surrey Police Service (SPS) proactively patrols neighbourhoods and business areas targeted by extortion and extortion-related shootings,” a statement issued by the police stated.
Beyond the 35 suspected extortion cases last year, Surrey recorded a total of 132 extortion attempts, 49 of which involved shootings.
Most of the incidents in British Columbia have targeted members of the South Asian community. In recent months, several prominent Punjabi-origin businessmen have been killed in Canada.
On January 29, British Columbia Premier David Eby had described the campaign of intimidation targeting South Asian businesses as terrorism in slow motion after meeting Prime Minister Mark Carney and other premiers.
He had urged the Canadian parliament to pass Bill C-14 on bail and sentencing reforms to tighten rules for repeat violent offenders and organised crime suspects.
A few days ago, the Surrey City Council had urged the federal government to take immediate action and implement a full-scale national initiative to curb extortion and gang violence targeting residents, business owners, and communities across the country, with gangsters from Punjab said to be largely involved in extortion cases affecting South Asians.
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke had said residents and business owners were living in constant fear.
"This is unlike anything Surrey has faced before. Police are working hard, but we need a coordinated, nationwide approach that prevents these crimes and protects Canadians,” she said.
Earlier, SPS released photos of both men charged in the January 26 firearm incident after determining that the disclosure was necessary to assist with the ongoing police investigation.
In a statement, the SPS stated that it hoped that the public release of images of Harshdeep and Hanspreet would prompt additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information regarding their activities on or before January 26.
Photos will be considered for release on a case-by-case basis and based on the legal necessity to seek assistance from the public with police investigations.
"The disclosure of these photos in this case is a consistent use disclosure under sections 33(2)(d) and 34 of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act whereby police can disclose photos of arrested persons if the disclosure is necessary to further a police investigation into a current crime, or series of crimes, and to seek the public’s assistance for witnesses and victims who may have information,’’ read the statement.
In September 2025, the Surrey Extortion Reward Fund of $250,000.00 was established to offer individuals with key information the ability to collect a reward if charges and convictions of those responsible for these crimes are secured.