UFTA set for five year modernisation to address rising human wildlife conflict

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Forestry Training Academy (UFTA) is set to undergo a major overhaul, with a comprehensive five year modernisation plan aimed at equipping forest officials with advanced tools to address growing challenges such as human wildlife conflict, forest fires and afforestation in difficult terrain.

A key component of the proposed upgrade is the creation of a state of the art Learning Centre, envisioned as a global knowledge hub.

The facility will integrate international forestry research and successful conservation models, enabling trainees to stay updated on contemporary practices in forest management.

Speaking to TNIE, UFTA Director Sanjiv Chaturvedi underlined the urgency of the revamp. “The current campus infrastructure has outlived its utility,” he said. “We have several residential quarters, including Type A, B, C and D buildings, and hostels such as Hornbill and Monal, which are decades old and require phased replacement.”

Alongside infrastructure renewal, the academy plans to shift its academic focus towards technology driven learning.

Trainees will be taught the practical application of Artificial Intelligence in forestry management, moving beyond textbook based instruction.

The revised curriculum will incorporate real world case studies on livelihood generation and successful forestry experiments conducted within Uttarakhand.