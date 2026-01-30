UP Police officers mount pressure on CJMs to pass specific orders: Allahabad HC Justice Deshawal

LUCKNOW: On a reprimanding note, the Allahabad High Court, on Friday, observed that police officers in Uttar Pradesh were mounting pressure on judges on a regular basis, particularly, chief judicial magistrates (CJMs), to pass specific orders.

In a terse message to the state authorities, a single-judge bench, comprising Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, told the State counsel that the Court would not allow Uttar Pradesh to become a Police State.

The judge made the observations while addressing Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad during a hearing.

The officers had been asked to appear via video conference to explain the action being taken to curb the growing trend of UP police shooting the accused persons in the legs.

During the hearing, the Court observed that police officers, especially those new to the service, used to mount pressure on judges, particularly in the trial court at the district level.

“In districts, the law is not being abided by. I have not come across a single case where the law or the direction of the apex court has been followed. Sometimes, this has become a bone of contention, a dispute between the district police chief and the judicial officer. Whenever the judicial officer or CJM asks the police authority as to why they don’t comply, then a tussle starts between the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the judicial officer. This has become a routine feature that the SP starts pressurising the judicial officer for a particular order,” the Court said.

Justice Deshwal also said that just to stop this tussle, a CJM had to be shifted.

However, the judge clarified that this trend of police high-handedness was not limited to a particular district.

“In most of the districts, I got feedback from district judges that, especially young police officers, being IPS officers, start pressurising judicial officers. If they are not satisfied, they can file a revision before the district judge or challenge the order," said Justice Deshwal.