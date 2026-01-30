'Why Northeast politically orphaned': Congress asks BJP as Amit Shah visits Assam

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Assam, the Congress on Friday posed a series of questions to the BJP, asking why the people of the State and the broader Northeast have been “politically orphaned.”

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Shah's visit was a "welcome step" from a party that is known to ignore the sufferings of Northeast.

He said the Congress has 10 questions from the BJP's 10 years in power in Assam, and while there, the Home Minister must seek answers from his "disciple 'Bhumi-Bikreta' Himanta Biswa Sarma".

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised six months; Himanta Biswa Sarma promised five years. After 12 years, why is there still no Scheduled Tribe status for communities such as the Koch-Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Chutia, and Tea Tribes/Adivasi?” Khera asked in a post on X.

He also raised concerns over land policies, questioning the sale of 1.5 lakh bighas of land belonging to indigenous people, and alleged a lack of job opportunities prompting Assamese youth to migrate and face discrimination elsewhere.

Why is Assamese identity under erosion and why have lakhs of indigenous voters disappeared from electoral rolls, Khera further asked.