A second chance: MP police help former naxals start new lives

BHOPAL: Police personnel who once hunted the most wanted and dreaded armed Naxal cadres in the dense forests of Madhya Pradesh are now working diligently to rehabilitate the same former outlaws after their surrender.

Police officials from Balaghat district, earlier an integral part of anti-Naxal operations in the central Indian state, are now tracing the roots (villages) of the former cadres who, until a few months ago, carried rewards ranging from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 62 lakh.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Naxalite Surrender, Rehabilitation-cum-Relief Policy–2023, surrendered Naxals are entitled to both monetary and non-monetary benefits. These include the rewards earlier declared on their heads, along with other financial assistance such as Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh for surrendering weapons (ranging from AK-47 assault rifles to light machine guns), Rs 1.5 lakh as a subsidy for house construction, Rs 50,000 for marriage, Rs 20 lakh as a subsidy for purchasing immovable property, and Rs 1.5 lakh for skill development training.

They are also eligible for local employment under the VB-GRAM G Act (formerly MGNREGA), skill development training under relevant government schemes, and subsidized rations at their place of stay.

To avail these benefits, identity documents such as Aadhaar cards are required, particularly for opening bank accounts. A job card is necessary for local employment and skill development training, while a ration card is mandatory to receive subsidized food supplies.

Between November 2 and December 11, 2025, as many as 13 most-wanted armed cadres of the CPI (Maoist) Maharashtra–Madhya Pradesh–Chhattisgarh (MMC) Zone surrendered in Balaghat district. Of them, only one—Deepak Uike—was from Madhya Pradesh, while the remaining 12 hailed from Chhattisgarh. The surrendered cadres, including five women, carried rewards ranging between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 62 lakh. Following their surrender—which marked the end of listed MMC cadres in Madhya Pradesh—the reward money will now be deposited into their bank accounts.