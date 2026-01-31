Bihar: Family of deceased Patna NEET aspirant demands judicial probe, not CBI

PATNA: Family members of female NEET aspirant, who died in Patna recently after being allegedly sexually assaulted, asserted on Saturday that they wanted a judicial inquiry into the matter instead of a CBI probe.

“We are not satisfied with the order for a CBI probe, we want judicial probe. We had not demanded a CBI probe; government has recommended on its own. We had earlier too demanded a judicial probe into the matter. There is complicity between administration and hostel management,” they said, alleging that the pressure was being exerted on the family.

Family members asserted that they wanted the investigation into the matter should be monitored by a judge of the Supreme Court or High Court so that we could get justice. “CBI will conduct the investigation in the same manner as SIT is doing it,” family members remarked, while targeting Nitish Kumar government’s “sushashan” (good governance) claim.

They alleged that common people were not heard in the so-called ‘Sushashan Raj’.

On January 16, a special investigation team was constituted on the orders of the state government soon after the aspirant’s post-mortem surfaced in the public domain, which noted ‘physical injuries and marks of violence on the body’.