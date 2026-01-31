BJP slams Ansari’s Ghazni comment, says Congress ecosystem takes anti-Hindu stance

NEW DELHI: Former Vice-President M Hamid Ansari’s remarks on Mahmud of Ghazni during an interview triggered a sharp political backlash from the ruling BJP on Friday.

Senior BJP leaders, including party spokespersons, launched a coordinated attack on Ansari over his statement describing Mahmud of Ghazni as an “Indian dacoit”. The BJP accused the Congress and its wider ideological ecosystem of glorifying and romanticising foreign invaders, alleging that they have consistently defended and celebrated anti-Hindu tyrants.

Leading the charge, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, speaking at a media briefing at the party headquarters, accused Ansari of harbouring sympathy for historical plunderers. He said Ansari’s comments reflected a “sick mindset.”

Continuing the criticism, Trivedi said, “Just as all the (British) viceroys ruled on behalf of the king or queen, all the Mughal emperors ruled as representatives of the Khalipha of Baghdad.”

The BJP’s response followed Ansari’s interview in which he suggested that figures commonly portrayed in history books as foreign invaders, including Mahmud of Ghazni, were in fact “Indian looteras”.

“I have always said that the people we portray as foreign invaders in our history books are that there is one Lodi, someone is Ghazi and someone is that. They were all Indian looteras. They didn’t come from outside. Politically, it’s convenient to say that they destroyed this and that. But they were all Indians,” the former vice president had said.