BJP will come to power in Bengal, corrupt people will be sent to jail one after another: Amit Shah

KOLKATA: Making blistering attacks on the ruling Trinamool Congress in the poll-bound West Bengal, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the BJP would come to power in the state and send corrupt people to jail one after another.

While addressing the BJP’s organisational meeting in Barrackpore in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, Amit Shah said that in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had 39 per cent vote share and in 2021 assembly polls the party had won 77 assembly seats with 38 per cent votes in the state.

"BJP government will be formed with an absolute majority. Our vote percentage will cross 50 in the upcoming elections," he said.

Amit Shah, escalating his attacks on the Trinamool Congress government, raised issues from corruption, godown fire which claimed the lives of 25 workers, infiltrations etc under Mamata Banerjee’s regime.

Shah alleged that Mamata Banerjee, in a bid to make her nephew Abhishek Banerjee the Chief Minister of Bengal, turned a blind eye to matters related to his corruption.

“Corruptions have been given an institutional shape by Mamata Banerjee. Corruptions have reached more than Rs 1000 crore, but she is turning a blind eye on it,” Shah alleged.

In his speech, he also mentioned the names of Trinamool Congress leaders who had been jailed on charges of different corruptions and raised questions, “Will they be given tickets this time to contest in polls? Mamata will give them tickets; otherwise, they will divulge the name of her ‘bhaipo’ (nephew) in corruption issues.”