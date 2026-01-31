Economic Survey’s RTI mention plan to ‘murder’ it like MGNREGA: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Launching a scathing attack on the ‘Economic Survey’ that called for re-examining the Right to Information Act (RTI), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday asked whether it was RTI’s turn to get murdered after the UPA era rural job scheme MGNREGA.

Accusing the Union government of systematically weakening the RTI Act, Kharge said it is unleashing a climate of terror that punishes truth-seekers, as he pointed out that over 100 RTI activists had been murdered since 2014.

The Economic Survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Thursday said that the RTI Act 2005 was never intended as a tool for idle curiosity, nor as a mechanism to micro-manage the government from the outside. It also made its case for re-examining the nearly two-decade-old RTI law to exempt confidential reports and draft comments from disclosures, saying such provisions constrain governance. Kharge noted that the Survey also suggested a possible ‘Ministerial veto’ to withhold information and wants to explore the possibility of shielding public service records, transfers, and staff reports of bureaucrats from public scrutiny.