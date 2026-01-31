Environmentalists demand special dedicated provisions for disaster-prone Himalayan region in Union Budget

CHANDIGARH: Given the ecological sensitivity, geophysical fragility, and growing vulnerability due to climate change, the environmentalists have demanded that there is an urgent need for special and ring-fenced provisions in the Union Budget exclusively for the Himalayan region.
They have also demanded provisions with a focus on prevention, preparedness, response, rehabilitation, and long-term resilience.
This comes amid the increasing frequency and intensity of disasters in the Himalayan region—including cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), forest fires, earthquakes, and climate-induced water stress—which have severely impacted lives, livelihoods, infrastructure, and fragile ecosystems across the Himalayan states.
As far as climate change adaptation and mitigation is concerned there should be region-specific climate adaptation plans for Himalayan states, slope stabilization, landslide risk reduction, and catchment treatment besides glacier, spring-shed, and watershed management. The focus should be on the promotion of climate-resilient livelihoods and sustainable tourism models
This demand was raised through a letter to the member secretary of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Union Government by Guman Singh, Coordinator of Himalaya Niti Abhiyan, and Kulbhushan Upamanyu, President of Himalaya Bachao Samiti, besides fifteen more organisations.
The letter noted that under disaster preparedness and risk reduction, the government should make village-level disaster preparedness plans and also conduct hazard mapping besides special training programs for Panchayats, women groups, youth volunteers, and local institutions.
Besides early warning systems for floods, landslides, avalanches, and GLOFs should be installed.
Also, local disaster management committees should be strengthened.
A Himalayan region–specific disaster management chapter should be included in educational institutions to address region-specific risks and vulnerabilities.
As far as disaster response and immediate relief are concerned, the government should do pre-positioning of food grains, medicines, fuel, and essential supplies and focus on solar-based lighting, mobile charging units, and emergency communication systems.
Not only that, but also temporary shelters with basic dignity standards (water, sanitation, privacy) should be built, and rapid response units and community-based first responders should be put in place.
The letter further reads that dedicated budgetary provisions for psychological counselling and trauma care for disaster-affected families should be made, and there should be special focus on children, elderly persons, women, and persons with disabilities, who suffer long-term emotional and mental stress after disasters.
Also, deployment of trained counsellors, mobile mental health units, and community-based psycho-social support systems
The letter stressed on that the fact that the government should accept Climate refugee as a legal term and legal revision shall be in place for their rehabilitation and resettlement.
"A special provision for land pooling and land banks for landless and displaced families, amendment in the forest conservation act for distribution of land to the climate refugees and habitably safe zone declaration for relocation, rehabilitation,’’ it stated.
"Planned relocation and rehabilitation of climate refugees from high-risk and vulnerable zones. Also, priority rehabilitation of villages that have already experienced landslides, subsidence, or sinking and are no longer habitable, based on scientific assessment, besides livelihood restoration and housing support with informed community consent," it added.
Letter also noted the development of climate-resilient, scientific and geomorphologically suited infrastructure in Himalayan terrain, besides promotion of eco-friendly construction practices, use of local materials, and low-impact technologies.
"Environmentally sensitive road construction, bridges, housing, and public infrastructure, besides strict avoidance of disaster-prone zones for future unscientific infrastructure development. Development of safe resource hubs at strategically identified locations, storage facilities for relief materials, equipment, and emergency tools and Strengthening of access roads and evacuation routes,’’ it stated.
The letter concluded by stating the need to simplify funding mechanisms for credible grassroots organizations working in remote Himalayan areas.
"The Himalayan region not only supports millions of people but also provides critical ecological services to the entire country. Investing in its resilience is not an expense but a national responsibility and national security imperative. We request your kind consideration for introducing a dedicated Himalayan Disaster Resilience and Climate Adaptation Window within the Union Budget, ensuring convergence across ministries and a long-term, people-centric approach,’’ it read.