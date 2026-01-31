Environmentalists demand special dedicated provisions for disaster-prone Himalayan region in Union Budget

CHANDIGARH: Given the ecological sensitivity, geophysical fragility, and growing vulnerability due to climate change, the environmentalists have demanded that there is an urgent need for special and ring-fenced provisions in the Union Budget exclusively for the Himalayan region.

They have also demanded provisions with a focus on prevention, preparedness, response, rehabilitation, and long-term resilience.

This comes amid the increasing frequency and intensity of disasters in the Himalayan region—including cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), forest fires, earthquakes, and climate-induced water stress—which have severely impacted lives, livelihoods, infrastructure, and fragile ecosystems across the Himalayan states.

As far as climate change adaptation and mitigation is concerned there should be region-specific climate adaptation plans for Himalayan states, slope stabilization, landslide risk reduction, and catchment treatment besides glacier, spring-shed, and watershed management. The focus should be on the promotion of climate-resilient livelihoods and sustainable tourism models

This demand was raised through a letter to the member secretary of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Union Government by Guman Singh, Coordinator of Himalaya Niti Abhiyan, and Kulbhushan Upamanyu, President of Himalaya Bachao Samiti, besides fifteen more organisations.