Following SC order, Sonam Wangchuk shifted to AIIMS Jodhpur after health deteriorates in jail

JAIPUR: Activist and scientist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to AIIMS Jodhpur for a medical examination after his health deteriorated while in judicial custody, following directions from the Supreme Court.

Police brought Wangchuk from Jodhpur Central Jail to the emergency ward of AIIMS early Saturday morning (January 31) at around 6.30 am. He was kept under observation for nearly one-and-a-half hours and examined by a gastroenterologist.

According to AIIMS sources, Wangchuk is suffering from stomach-related ailments and has also complained of pain in several parts of his body. He had been taken to the institute for medical tests a day earlier as well.

After the examination, he was escorted back to Jodhpur Central Jail under tight security.

Concern over Wangchuk’s health was raised by his wife, who filed a petition in the Supreme Court through senior advocate Kapil Sibal, citing a steady deterioration in his condition.