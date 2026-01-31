Following SC order, Sonam Wangchuk shifted to AIIMS Jodhpur after health deteriorates in jail

JAIPUR: Activist and scientist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to AIIMS Jodhpur for a medical examination after his health deteriorated while in judicial custody, following directions from the Supreme Court.
Police brought Wangchuk from Jodhpur Central Jail to the emergency ward of AIIMS early Saturday morning (January 31) at around 6.30 am. He was kept under observation for nearly one-and-a-half hours and examined by a gastroenterologist.
According to AIIMS sources, Wangchuk is suffering from stomach-related ailments and has also complained of pain in several parts of his body. He had been taken to the institute for medical tests a day earlier as well.
After the examination, he was escorted back to Jodhpur Central Jail under tight security.
Concern over Wangchuk’s health was raised by his wife, who filed a petition in the Supreme Court through senior advocate Kapil Sibal, citing a steady deterioration in his condition.
During the hearing on Thursday (January 29), a bench comprising Justices Arvind Kumar and P.B. Varale directed the jail administration to have Wangchuk examined by a specialist doctor from a government hospital.
Sibal told the court that Wangchuk was suffering from stomach problems allegedly caused by the quality of drinking water provided in jail. He argued that despite repeated complaints, no specialist was available for his treatment.
The counsel also demanded that Wangchuk be given weekly medical check-ups and that clean drinking water supplied by his family be allowed.
The Supreme Court directed the authorities to submit Wangchuk’s medical report by February 2.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, appearing for the Rajasthan government, informed the court that Wangchuk was receiving regular medical attention and had been examined by jail doctors 21 times over the past four months.
Educationist and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained in September last year following protests in Leh over Ladakh’s constitutional status.
The agitation later turned violent, leading to the deaths of four people. Wangchuk has remained in custody since then and has now spent over 100 days in jail under the NSA.