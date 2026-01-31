Former Maoist stronghold hosts peace marathon in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: In a significant stride toward normalcy for the conflict-ridden Bastar region, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday early morning flagged off the ‘Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon 2026’ in Narayanpur district, about 400 km south of Raipur.

The event was marked by the participation of around 10,000 runners, including former Maoist cadres.

CM took to the route to participate symbolically, a gesture aimed at boosting the morale of the participants.

The vast Abujhmaad — an unknowable (Abujh) hilly terrain (maad), in south Chhattisgarh’s edgy district of Narayanpur, was once the common address of senior leaders of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

The 21-km race, stretching from Narayanpur to Basing, served as a platform for the state to showcase its shifting landscape of peace now returning in the region.

The poignant highlight was the participation of former Red rebels who once operated in these Abujhmaad forests. “We want to show our brothers still in the jungle that there is a life of dignity and peace waiting for them," said a participant who surrendered last year.

Alongside local tribal youths and 60 international athletes, the surrendered Naxalites ran to signal their reintegration into the mainstream.

"Today, Abujhmad region is sending a strong message of peace and harmony to the world. There was a time when even security forces found it difficult to reach here, but today, thousands have gathered without fear," CM Sai said.