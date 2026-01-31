Government upgrades two more wetland sites to Ramsar list, raising total to 98

NEW DELHI: India has added two new sites—Chhari Dhand in Gujarat and Patna Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh—to the List of Wetlands of International Importance, also known as the Ramsar List.

This brings the total number of Ramsar Sites in the country to 98. Meanwhile, both sites are under threat from invasive species and pressure from religious tourists.

Chhari Dhand (Site No. 2588) is a seasonal saline wetland located between the arid grasslands of Banni and the salt flats of Kachchh.

During the monsoon season, it floods, creating extensive water bodies that serve as important habitats for a diverse array of plant and animal species.

Notable vegetation in Chhari Dhand includes Indian gum tragacanth (Sterculia urens) and the critically endangered Indian bdellium-tree (Commiphorawightii), both of which are well-adapted to arid conditions typical of the region.