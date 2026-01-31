Guwahati Diary | 945 freshwater turtles found in Kaziranga

A rapid boat survey, which covered a 174 km stretch of the Brahmaputra flowing through the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, documented 945 freshwater turtles belonging to seven species, including 876 hardshell turtles and 69 softshell turtles. It also recorded 55 direct sightings of hardshell turtles of genus Pangshura and 13 sightings of softshell turtles, including four critically endangered Black softshell turtle and nine Nilssonia gangetica. The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve conducted the survey in collaboration with the India Turtle Conservation Programme to carry out scientific assessments of aquatic reptiles.

Glaciers in Himalayas rapidly melting: IIT-G

IIT Guwahati Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have developed a predictive framework to identify the locations where glacial lakes are likely to form in the Eastern Himalayan mountains. The research provides crucial insights for hazard management and water-resource planning in high-mountain regions. IIT Guwahati said the glaciers in the Himalayas are melting due to climate change, leading to the formation of lakes. “Although the rise in temperature is causing the generation of more meltwater, the formation, and location of glacial lakes are influenced by the surrounding topography,” it added.