IMA urges PM Modi to ensure strict implementation of SC verdict on menstrual hygiene in schools

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure immediate and strict implementation of the Supreme Court judgement on menstrual hygiene in all government and private schools across the country.

In a letter to the prime minister, the IMA, which has over 4 lakh members, also urged him to also issue clear and binding directions to all states and Union Territories for time bound and monitored compliance, so that the constitutional rights of every girl child are effectively upheld.

The SC in a landmark judgement ruled that the right to menstrual hygiene is an integral part of the right to life and the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. The apex court has issued a series of binding directions to states, Union Territories and schools to ensure dignity, health and equality for girls and women.

Welcoming the order, Dr. Anilkumar J Nayak, IMA National President, and Dr. Sarbari Dutta, Hony. Secretary General, said, “we place on record our deep appreciation and gratitude to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India for its landmark judgment affirming that menstrual health and access to menstrual hygiene management in schools are integral to the fundamental right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.”

“The judgment is a historic and progressive step towards safeguarding the health, dignity, privacy, and bodily autonomy of the girl child. By recognising that the lack of access to menstrual hygiene facilities subjects adolescent girls to stigma, humiliation, absenteeism, and exclusion from education, the Hon'ble Court has addressed a long-standing public health and social equity concern,” the letter said.

“IMA wholeheartedly welcomes the directions issued to States and Union Territories to ensure the availability of sanitary napkins and appropriate menstrual hygiene facilities in all schools. These measures will significantly contribute to improved school attendance, educational outcomes, and long-term physical and mental health of young girls across the country,” the letter added.

“IMA reiterates its commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at promoting menstrual health awareness, strengthening school health programs, and eliminating menstrual poverty through evidence-based public health interventions,” it added.

“We are thankful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court for its sensitive, inclusive, and rights-based approach, and we remain confident that this judgment will serve as a catalyst for meaningful change and gender equity in education and healthcare,” the letter said.

“We respectfully urge your good-self to ensure immediate and strict implementation of this judgement in all Government and Private Schools across the country, and to issue clear and binding directions to all State Governments and Union Territories for time bound and monitored compliance, so that the constitutional rights of every girl child are effectively upheld,” the IMA said.