Jaish terrorists cornered inside Kishtwar jungle

SRINAGAR: Security forces have intensified operations against three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists trapped in the forest area of Chatroo in the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. In an effort to cut off communication for the terrorists, the authorities have suspended mobile Internet services within six kilometres of the operation zone.

“The Army, police and paramilitary CRPF men are conducting a massive search operation in Chatroo, Singhpora and Chingums area in the dense forests of Kishtwar district,” a security official said. He added that the operation has been ongoing since the January 18 encounter with terrorists in which a para commando was killed and eight other jawans injured.

“We have got inputs that three JeM terrorists are trapped in the forest area. We have intensified our search operation and the three terrorists are on the run. Security forces are using drones, UAVs and other surveillance gadgets to track them down. They are likely to be trained in jungle warfare,” a source revealed, adding, ““We are hopeful to track them down very soon.” Since the Jan 18 encounter, security forces have twice established contact with the terrorists, whose hide-out in the Chatroo forest area has been busted.