Newspaper reading made mandatory for students in 800 skill centres in UP

LUCKNOW: Following the education department, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has now made newspaper reading compulsory for trainees pursuing short-term skill development programmes across the state.

The move is expected to benefit over a lakh students currently undergoing training in almost 800 skill centres across the state.

As per the directives issued by Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission director, Pulkit Khare, daily reading of newspapers will be included in the timetable.

“Regular reading of newspapers will help enhance general knowledge among trainees, besides helping them prepare better for competitive exams. It will develop the trainees' analytical skills, which will foster logical thinking,” Khare said.

According to Kapil Dev Agarwal, Minister for vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship, youths should not only be technically proficient but also possess an understanding of social, economic, and global scenarios.