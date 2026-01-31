No seat-hopping: BJP warns Uttarakhand ministers to perform or lose tickets

DEHRADUN: In a major strategic shift aimed at curbing anti-incumbency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership has delivered a stern message to its Uttarakhand cabinet to perform in their current constituency or face the axe.

The party has officially banned “seat-hopping”, making it clear that no minister will be allowed to move to a “safer” seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The decision comes as the saffron party begins groundwork to secure a historic third consecutive term in the Himalayan state. By forcing ministers to stick to their current constituencies, the leadership aims to hold them directly accountable for development, or the lack of it, in their respective regions.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP state spokesperson and senior MLA Vinod Chamoli highlighted the risks of ministers abandoning their constituencies.

“We have seen instances where an MLA wins, becomes a minister, and then seeks a different seat in the next election to avoid local friction. The organisation is fully aware of this. When a minister leaves their seat, it sends a demoralising message to the voters. It makes the battle uphill for the new candidate and triggers resentment among local workers in the new constituency who have been preparing for years. The party views this as a double loss,” Chamoli said.

To ensure an objective evaluation, the central leadership is set to launch an internal survey. This “report card” will assess the public image of ministers and the tangible benefits their portfolios have delivered to local voters. With the challenge of overcoming anti-incumbency fatigue, the party is reportedly setting stringent benchmarks for ticket distribution.