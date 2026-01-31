PM Modi reiterates India’s support for Palestine, backs Gaza peace plan at India–Arab meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated India’s continued support for the people of Palestine and welcomed ongoing peace efforts, including the Gaza peace plan, during his meeting with a delegation of Arab foreign ministers in New Delhi.

Modi received the foreign ministers of Arab countries, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States and heads of Arab delegations who are in India for the second India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ meeting and conveyed his appreciation for the important role played by the Arab League in supporting efforts towards regional peace and stability.

The Prime Minister underlined the “deep and historic people-to-people ties” between India and the Arab world, and said these connections have continued to inspire and strengthen relations over the years. He also outlined his vision for the India–Arab partnership in the years ahead, reaffirming India’s commitment to further deepen cooperation in trade and investment, energy, technology, healthcare and other priority areas “for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” the release said.

