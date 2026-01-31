Son bludgeons mother to death over property dispute in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: A property dispute turned fatal in Ahmedabad’s Makarba area after a man allegedly bludgeoned his mother to death with a stick when she refused to give him money in exchange for their house, police said on Friday.

According to information received by police, there was a long-standing dispute between Kapilaben and her son Ajay, who lived in the house, over its ownership. On January 30, Ajay allegedly demanded money from his mother in exchange for the house. When Kapilaben clearly refused, Ajay reportedly became agitated and, in a fit of rage, struck her on the head several times with a wooden stick.

Kapilaben sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and arrested Ajay. The body was sent for postmortem examination, and a case of murder has been registered.

Police said statements of witnesses are being recorded and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether there were previous disputes or threats related to the property.