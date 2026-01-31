Sunetra Pawar elected as NCP's legislature party leader; set to be sworn in as state's first woman deputy CM

Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected leader of the NCP legislature party in Maharashtra on Saturday, just three days after the death of her husband and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. She is set to be sworn in later in the day as the state’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

Her name was proposed by senior leader Dilip Walse Patil and seconded by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal at a meeting of the party’s legislature wing held at the office of the late Ajit Pawar on the ground floor of the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar, who served as Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, was killed in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28, along with four others. At the meeting, Sunetra Pawar paid floral tributes to her husband’s portrait, with their younger son Jay also in attendance. Several ministers and legislators were visibly emotional as they arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

The Lok Bhavan confirmed that Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in ceremony as Deputy Chief Minister will be held at 5 pm in Mumbai.

Until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar had largely remained out of the public spotlight. That year, she contested from Baramati on the NCP ticket but lost to her sister-in-law, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, in a high-profile contest. She was later elected to the Rajya Sabha.ed to the Rajya Sabha.