Sunetra to be sworn in Maharashtra Dy CM today, uncertainty on merger

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party has decided to replace the late Ajit Pawar with his partner, Sunetra Pawar, as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The party’s legislators will meet in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon to elect her as the leader of the legislature party. Her swearing-in is at Raj Bhavan that evening, at 5pm.

On Friday, NCP working president Praful Patel, state president Sunil Tatkare, minister Chhagan Bhujbal and former minister Dhananjay Munde met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and conveyed that Sunetra Pawar would be elected leader and retain all key portfolios earlier held by Ajit Pawar, including finance, excise and sports.

Following her election, she is expected to stake a claim for the DCM post, with a swearing-in ceremony likely at Raj Bhavan the same evening. Senior BJP leaders said the alliance would support a smooth transition. A source said on Friday, the party leaders phoned the NCP MLAs and sought their opinions on the successor to Ajit Pawar.