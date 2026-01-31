Two stabbed to death over delay in food order at Ghaziabad eatery

GHAZIABAD: Two men were stabbed to death and another critically injured following a dispute over a delay in serving food at an eatery in Ghaziabad. Four suspects have been detained for questioning, they said.

According to police, two groups of customers, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entered into a heated argument over the delay late Friday night. The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, with both sides attacking each other with sharp-edged weapons.

Locals present at the eatery informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the three injured youths to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared two of them dead on arrival.