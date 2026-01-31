Vehicle check at Gujarat’s Surat exposes interstate drug racket, NCB busts Mysuru synthetic drug lab

AHMEDABAD: A routine vehicle check in Gujarat’s Surat has led to the unearthing of a major interstate synthetic drug racket, with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busting a clandestine drug manufacturing unit in Karnataka, arresting four persons and seizing narcotics and cash worth over Rs 10 crore.

Acting on specific intelligence, NCB teams, with support from Surat Police, intercepted a Karnataka-registered Toyota Fortuner at Palsana in Surat district on January 28. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of nearly 35 kg of mephedrone (MD), a synthetic drug widely circulated in urban markets.

NCB officials said the seizure indicated organised interstate trafficking. Subsequent searches at a flat in Dastan Residency, Palsana, belonging to Mahendra Bishnoi, led to the recovery of 1.8 kg of opium, Rs 25.6 lakh in cash and chemicals used in drug manufacturing. Bishnoi was identified as the kingpin of the syndicate.

According to NCB sources, Bishnoi controlled the production, financing and distribution network, with Rajasthan identified as a key supply destination. Records show he is a habitual offender with previous NDPS cases in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Officials said Bishnoi allegedly acquired technical knowledge related to synthetic drug production during earlier stints in jail and put it to use after securing bail in 2024.

Further investigation led NCB teams to the Hebbal Industrial Area in Mysuru, Karnataka, where a drug manufacturing unit was operating under the cover of a cleaning chemicals factory. The premises, rented in the name of a relative of a co-accused, was found to house a fully equipped clandestine laboratory. The co-accused was subsequently arrested.

From the facility, the NCB seized over 500 kg of chemicals, narcotics valued at nearly Rs 10 crore, the SUV used for transportation and the cash recovered earlier. The unit has been sealed and sent for forensic examination to assess its production capacity and previous output.

All four arrested accused are residents of Jalore district in Rajasthan, underscoring the interstate nature of the operation.

NCB officials said red flag indicators have been shared with multiple states amid rising mephedrone abuse, and chemical industries have been advised to strictly monitor key precursor substances, including 2-bromo-4-methylpropiophenone and mono methylamine (MMA).

During interrogation, Bishnoi allegedly admitted to supplying multiple consignments of synthetic drugs to Rajasthan since setting up the Mysuru-based unit, officials said.