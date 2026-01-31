Warmer February may impact India’s Rabi crops: IMD

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that February will be warmer than usual, with below-average rainfall and higher minimum and maximum temperatures across the country.

This warmer weather is expected to impact the yield of Rabi crops, particularly wheat, oilseeds, and pulses, potentially leading to an increase in pest infestations.

The higher temperatures in February may affect the quality and quantity of Rabi crops. Warmer conditions may cause winter crops to grow too quickly, particularly in Northwest and Central India, forcing them to mature earlier than normal.

This can result in poorly filled grains, reducing the overall harvest. Oilseeds and pulses, such as mustard, chickpea, lentil, and field pea, may experience early flowering and premature maturity, leading to poor pod development, reduced seed size, and lower yields.

Additionally, the warmer conditions may foster the rapid multiplication of aphids and other sucking pests.

In response to these conditions, the IMD has issued an agro-meteorological advisory in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and state governments.

The advisory includes recommendations for farmers to provide light and frequent irrigation to standing crops during critical stages such as flowering, grain filling, and tuber development to mitigate stress and maintain soil moisture.

Farmers are also advised to regularly monitor their crops for signs of pest attacks including aphids, thrips, and whiteflies.

Extra care for livestock is recommended, ensuring they have adequate drinking water, shade, and proper ventilation.