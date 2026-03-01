15 killed, 18 injured in major explosion at ammunition factory near Nagpur

MUMBAI: At least 15 people were killed and 18 others critically injured in a major explosion at an ammunition manufacturing company in Raulgaon village of Kalmeshwar tehsil, around 25 km from Nagpur city, on Sunday morning.
According to local residents, the powerful blast occurred at around 7.00 am, triggering multiple explosions and massive flames in the Nonel crimping plant area, which later spread to adjoining sections of the factory. Fifteen people lost their lives and 18 sustained injuries. The bodies have been shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations.
Locals said the morning shift had begun at 6.00 am, with around 35 workers present under two supervisors at the time of the incident. The explosion occurred shortly afterwards.
The company is a major manufacturer of industrial explosives, including materials used for mining and infrastructure projects, such as detonators and explosive cartridges.
Local MLA Charansingh Thakur confirmed the death toll and the number of injured. He alleged that the factory had flouted safety norms and failed to properly train workers before deploying them on the job.
The incident comes close on the heels of a major fire at a nearby factory last year, raising fresh concerns about safety protocols in the industrial belt.
Authorities have initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion, even as search and recovery operations continue amid thick smoke and debris.
Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, while Kalmeshwar police launched immediate rescue operations.
Inspector General of Police Sandip Patil, District Collector Vipin Itankar and the rural police team led by Superintendent of Police Harssh A. Poddar said rescue operations were ongoing, with experts deployed at the site.
“We are ensuring a technical and scientific probe, with senior officials present to supervise operations and further action,” an officer said from the blast site.