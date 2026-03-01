15 killed, 18 injured in major explosion at ammunition factory near Nagpur

MUMBAI: At least 15 people were killed and 18 others critically injured in a major explosion at an ammunition manufacturing company in Raulgaon village of Kalmeshwar tehsil, around 25 km from Nagpur city, on Sunday morning.

According to local residents, the powerful blast occurred at around 7.00 am, triggering multiple explosions and massive flames in the Nonel crimping plant area, which later spread to adjoining sections of the factory. Fifteen people lost their lives and 18 sustained injuries. The bodies have been shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Locals said the morning shift had begun at 6.00 am, with around 35 workers present under two supervisors at the time of the incident. The explosion occurred shortly afterwards.

The company is a major manufacturer of industrial explosives, including materials used for mining and infrastructure projects, such as detonators and explosive cartridges.

Local MLA Charansingh Thakur confirmed the death toll and the number of injured. He alleged that the factory had flouted safety norms and failed to properly train workers before deploying them on the job.