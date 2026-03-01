Access to cooling is matter of health, dignity, not privilege of rich: UNEP official

NEW DELHI: As India braces for a hotter than normal summer with more heatwave days, vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children and outdoor workers face heightened risks, with potential repercussions for public health, water supplies, power demand and essential services.

Highlighting the concerns of India’s vulnerable population, Martin Krause, Director of the Climate Change Division at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), told PTI Videos that access to cooling is not, and should not be, a privilege of the rich, as it is a matter of health and dignity.

According to the monthly forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), above normal heatwave days are expected over most parts of the country between March and May.

“Vulnerable segments of the population are suffering more from the phenomenon of extreme heat. Access to cooling is not, and should not be, a privilege of the rich, as it is ultimately related to health and dignity,” Krause told PTI.

He noted that the productivity of outdoor workers declines under extreme heat conditions, and those working in the informal sector, including construction workers and street vendors, are most exposed and often lack formal social protection or insurance.

“Protecting the vulnerable requires practical and proven solutions that can be implemented,” the UNEP official said, referring to measures such as heat action plans, early warning systems, cool roofs in informal settlements, fundamental worker protections and parametric insurance.

The states and regions expected to experience above normal heatwave days include West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, southern and eastern Maharashtra, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of north Karnataka and north Tamil Nadu.

“Urban spaces and mega cities in India have been experiencing severe stress caused by extreme heat resulting from climate change on the subcontinent. Solutions exist, and the initiative ‘Beat the Heat’ is part of the broader UN led response to this climate crisis,” Krause told PTI.

‘Beat the Heat’ or ‘Mutirao contra o Calor Extremo’ is an international effort launched by the Brazil COP30 Presidency and the UNEP led Cool Coalition to accelerate the deployment of sustainable cooling and heat resilience solutions in cities worldwide, turning the ambitions of the Global Cooling Pledge into on the ground action, according to UNEP.

More than 230 cities across over 40 countries and 108 partner organisations have joined the initiative, including 44 Indian cities, of which 30 are from Maharashtra and 11 from Tamil Nadu.

Elaborating on the initiative, Krause told PTI that passive cooling solutions include upgrading roofs with reflective materials, reflective panes or roof gardens, improving window shading and ventilation, and planting trees in urban hotspots affected by extreme heat.