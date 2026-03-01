Bastar’s first PM Surya Ghar solar rooftop lights up home in Maoist-hit Kondagaon

RAIPUR: In Kondagaon district of the Bastar division, an uplifting change is taking place, not through conflict, but through electricity, infrastructure, and empowerment.

For Chaman Lal Pawar, a vegetable seller and a resident of Bade Kanera gram panchayat in Kondagaon district, the dream of a secure future was once as fragile as the mud walls of his ancestral hut.

Pawar who also works as a daily wage labourer, has five members in his family and now resides in a secure, permanent home powered by solar energy.

His house built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-G (PMAY-G) is the first across the Maoist affected regions of Bastar to have installed a 3 kW solar rooftop plant under the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’, the officials said.

Pawar learned about the scheme when electricity department officials visited his village to educate residents about solar rooftop benefits and the application process.

After the installation he received government subsidies (both Centre and the state) of Rs 1,08,000 for a 3 kW solar rooftop plant.