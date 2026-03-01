BJP eyes 23 tough seats in Uttarakhand; rolls out 5-tier plan for 2027 polls

DEHRADUN: Setting its sights on an unprecedented third consecutive term, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand has launched a sophisticated, multi-layered strategy to breach “impregnable” opposition fortresses that have eluded the party for over two decades.

With the 2027 Assembly elections on the horizon, the saffron party has identified 23 “high-priority” seats. These include constituencies where the party either lost by razor-thin margins in 2022 or has failed to open its account since the state’s inception.

To eliminate guesswork, the organisation has institutionalised a rigorous vetting process. “We have identified 23 seats where the margin of victory or defeat was minimal,” said Mahendra Bhatt, BJP state president. “The strategy involves five levels of ground surveys. One is complete; two more are scheduled for March-April, followed by a state-level assessment and a final independent audit by the central leadership.”

The biggest challenge lies in Chakrata. Despite fielding various candidates between 2002 and 2022, the BJP has never tasted victory here. The seat remains a personal stronghold of Congress veteran Pritam Singh. Even during the 2017 “Modi wave”, the BJP fell short by 1,543 votes.

Similarly, in Haridwar district, the Manglore and Piran Kaliyar seats remain elusive. Manglore has alternated between the BSP and the Congress for 25 years, while the Muslim-dominated Piran Kaliyar has consistently backed Congress’s Furkan Ahmed since 2012, resisting all attempts at religious polarisation.