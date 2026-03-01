Centre designates ‘Legacy Thrust Territories’ to prevent Naxal resurgence after major gains

NEW DELHI: With security forces having significantly weakened the Naxalite movement across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing the next phase of its strategy to ensure that Left Wing Extremism does not regain ground, designating previously affected districts as “Legacy Thrust Territories” for sustained security and development intervention.

Senior officials said that while the ideological core of the insurgency has largely collapsed, the government remains determined to prevent any resurgence in areas that were once strongholds of the movement.

According to security functionaries, the Centre does not intend to step back and leave the responsibility entirely to state governments at this juncture.

“The objective is not to walk away and ask states to manage on their own,” an official said, adding, “Several regions where Naxalism once thrived will continue to require Central assistance, as states may not be able to independently sustain the security and development push in the immediate future.”

Recognising the need for continued vigilance, the Ministry has designated the previously affected districts as “Legacy Thrust Territories”.

These districts will receive sustained security deployment along with targeted development initiatives aimed at consolidating recent gains.

Officials stressed that preventing a relapse was as important as achieving operational victories.

The campaign against the Naxal movement has spanned decades, but officials maintain that recent years have witnessed renewed momentum.

Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre has emphasised stronger coordination between states and security agencies. Officials credited this approach with providing operational freedom to forces on the ground while ensuring seamless Centre state collaboration.

Data compiled by the Ministry underscores the scale of the turnaround. In 2000, nearly 200 districts were affected by Left Wing Extremism.

By 2025, that number had fallen sharply to 38. More recent figures indicate that only seven districts remain on the Left Wing Extremism list, five in Chhattisgarh and one each in Jharkhand and Odisha.

Of these, just three are categorised as “Most Affected”. These districts are among those now marked for focused intervention under the Legacy Thrust framework.

Officials cautioned, however, that complacency could undo years of progress. Following the March 31 operational deadline set by authorities, a comprehensive development and governance push is planned in formerly violence hit regions.