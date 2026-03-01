Former Indore MLAs among MP residents stranded in Dubai after Iranian missile strikes

BHOPAL: Several residents of Madhya Pradesh are reportedly stranded in countries affected by Iranian missile strikes, particularly the UAE.

Two former Congress MLAs from Indore, Sanjay Shukla and Vishal Patel (now in the BJP), are stuck in a hotel in Dubai.

Former Indore-1 MLA Sanjay Shukla posted a 1.30-minute video from his hotel room showing smoke billowing in the distance following an alleged missile-drone strike in Dubai.

“Many people from Indore are stuck here, bombs are exploding all around, we are confined to our hotel rooms. There are unconfirmed reports about Dubai Airport also being targeted. The airport remains closed, the streets are silent, and only alarms and hooters warning of air-drone strikes are sounding, making the situation frightening. Everyone is being asked to stay indoors,” Shukla said in the video.

“Many families, including me and my son, are stuck here. There are neither flights nor any option to return to India by sea. Travelling by road will take us through Iran, so we don’t know how we will return. I appeal to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to rescue hundreds of Indians stranded here in time,” he added.