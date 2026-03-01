India must clarify position on Khamenei strike: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh reacted to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, terming it as the end of an era and highlighting the historic ties between India and Iran.

In the X post, Singh wrote, "Iran's Supreme Leader's passing marks the end of an era. India has lost a trusted friend. Humble tribute to Khomeini ji. Iran is India's traditional ally. It has always voted against Pakistan and stood by India. It has provided India with energy security."

He added, "In this hour of crisis, the Indian government should clarify its stance, otherwise the global dictator America's tyranny will spread all over the world."