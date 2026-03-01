Nation

Iran conflict: Helpline numbers of Indian embassies in Middle East

To provide timely assistance during this period, the embassies have set up 24×7 emergency helplines and dedicated email contacts.
People watch from a rooftop as a plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026.
People watch from a rooftop as a plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026.(Photo | AP)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: In light of escalating tensions in West Asia following US-Israeli air strikes in Iran and Tehran's counter attack, Indian embassies across the region have urged Indian nationals to follow official advisories, exercise caution, and avoid unnecessary travel.

To provide timely assistance during this period, the embassies have set up 24×7 emergency helplines and dedicated email contacts:

  • Iran (Tehran): +98-9128109115, +98-9128109109, +98-9128109102, +98-9932179359 

  • Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): 00-966-11-4884697, WhatsApp 00-966-542126748, Toll-free 800 247 1234 | Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in 

  • Bahrain: +973-39418071 

  • Jordan: +962-770-42227

Middle East
Iran War
Indian Embassies

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com