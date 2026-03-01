Iran conflict: Helpline numbers of Indian embassies in Middle East

NEW DELHI: In light of escalating tensions in West Asia following US-Israeli air strikes in Iran and Tehran's counter attack, Indian embassies across the region have urged Indian nationals to follow official advisories, exercise caution, and avoid unnecessary travel.

To provide timely assistance during this period, the embassies have set up 24×7 emergency helplines and dedicated email contacts:

Iran (Tehran): +98-9128109115, +98-9128109109, +98-9128109102, +98-9932179359

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): 00-966-11-4884697, WhatsApp 00-966-542126748, Toll-free 800 247 1234 | Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in

Bahrain: +973-39418071