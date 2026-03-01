JD(U) chief Sanjay Jha speaks to EAM Jaishankar on safety of Biharis in Gulf amid West Asia tensions

PATNA: Janata Dal (U) national working president and MP Sanjay Jha on Sunday expressed concern over the evolving situation in parts of West Asia and the safety of Indians, including a large number from Bihar. He said he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the matter.

Jha noted that apart from expatriates from other states, many people from Bihar live in Gulf countries and were in touch with their families amid rising tensions. He appealed to Indians residing in the region to stay indoors, stating that the Centre was closely monitoring the situation.

His remarks came after several families voiced concern about the safety of relatives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and neighbouring countries. They said they had been unable to contact their family members following reports of airstrikes and explosions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

In a post on X, Jha wrote, “Deeply concerned about the evolving situation in parts of West Asia and the safety of Indians, including a large number from Bihar, residing in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and nearby regions. I have been receiving calls from our people there. On the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, I spoke to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.”

Quoting Jaishankar, Jha said the Government of India is in constant touch with governments across the region, and Indian embassies are working round the clock to ensure the safety and well-being of people from Bihar and the wider Indian community.